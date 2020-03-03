Not Ajith’s Veeram But Akshay Kumar & Kriti Sanon’s Bachchan Pandey To Be A Remake Of THIS Film?

Amongst the multiple films that Akshay Kumar is doing, the audience is very much looking forward to Bachchan Pandey. Also starring Kriti Sanon, the earlier released posters of the film already made it look like a promising but the makers are making sure that they leave no stones unturned to make it look better.

In the same attempt, it is now being said that the makers of Bachchan Pandey have made certain changes to its script. Earlier, when the film was announced, it was revealed that the film will be a remake of South megastar Ajith’s film Veeram. But now it is reportedly said that the script of the film is an adaptation of another south film. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has decided to make Bachchan Pandey as a remake of Siddharth and Bobby Simha starrer Jigarthanda.

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, “Sajid Nadiadwala and Farhad decided to change the script. Now, Bachchan Pandey will be a remake of Siddharth and Bobby Simha starrer Jigarthanda. The makers were planning this remake since last year when Sajid Nadiadwala bought the rights to the masala film.”

The source went on to say, “Initially, it was being planned with a different cast. They wanted Rajkummar Rao, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon but that didn’t work out. Now, they are reviving the script as Bachchan Pandey, making a few tweaks to the original script. Kriti, Akshay will play the primary leads, in a case of role reversal.”

“Kriti will be reprising Siddharth’s role from the original, where she plays a director whereas Akshay will play Bobby Simha’s role of a dreaded gangster,” added the source. However, no confirmation about the same was given by the makers.

More about Bachchan Pandey, it marks the tenth collaboration between Nadiadwala and Akshay. The duo earlier worked together in films like Heyy Babyy, Jaan-E-Mann, Waqt Humara Hai and the Housefull franchise.

Bachchan Pandey was earlier slated for a 2020 Christmas release but has now been pushed to Republic Day 2021. Meanwhile, Akshay has Laxmmi Bomb, Bell Bottom, Prithviraj and Sooryavanshi in his kitty.

