Bachchan Pandey: REVEALED! Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon’s Film Is NOT A Remake Of Ajith’s Veeram?

Akshay Kumar is a very busy man with a huge line up of films in his kitty, including Farhad Samji directed, Bachchan Pandey. While the makers had initially announced the film as Land Of Lungi, it was being reported that the film was an official adaptation of the Tamil superstar Ajith’s film Veeram. However, if the industry rumour mill is anything to go by the film is no longer a remake!

Bachchan Pandey, which also features Akshay’s Housefull 4 co-star Kriti Sanon is a masala action entertainer. Now a certain source has been quoted by Pinkvilla saying that the film’s makers have made several changes to the script and it will no longer be a remake of any other film, but an original venture.

The source has been quoted saying, “Initially, this was supposed to be the same film as Land Of Lungi, which they announced. That was an adaptation of Veeram. But now, the team recently met up and there have been several discussions and changes being made to the script. The new script is a completely original idea and has nothing similar to Veeram or as a matter of fact, even Land of Lungi.”

Another interesting fact that needs to be noted is the fact that Akshay’s look from the poster was nothing like that of Veeram. The source further went on to explain, “The idea is to make him look like he’s looked never before. When the script got changed, they decided to make a few alterations to Akshay’s look as the character Bachchan Pandey too.”

For those who have joined in late, Bachchan Pandey was earlier slated for a 2020 Christmas release but has now been pushed to Republic Day 2021. Meanwhile, Akshay has Laxmmi Bomb, Bell Bottom, Prithviraj and Sooryavanshi in the making.

