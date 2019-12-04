Laxmmi Bomb Vs Radhe On Eid 2020: Akshay Kumar Finally Speaks Up On The Clash With Salman Khan

Eid in Bollywood has been a synonym to Salman Khan for the past decade. However, this time Akshay Kumar is planning to clash with Bhai of Bollywood as his much-awaited Laxmmi Bomb is releasing on Eid along with Salman’s Radhe.

Recently during an interaction with media for his upcoming film Good Newwz, Akshay was asked to speak up about the upcoming maha clash of 2020.

Answering the question, Akshay said, “Pehle main aaya hoon but anybody can come, there is nothing wrong. Eid ka din hai do filmein aa sakthi hai, kyu nahi aa sakti saath mein? (I came first, but then there is nothing wrong. It is Eid and two films can arrive together, why not!)”.

Meanwhile, Director Raj Mehta will be making his debut with Good Newwz and this is the 21st time when Akshay is working with a new director. Talking about the same, Akshay said, “I didn’t dream of working with new guys, it’s because big people don’t take you; you have to start your own journey. It’s just if you don’t get through some big publication, you go through a small one and from there you’ll jump. That’s how you make your life. You just cannot be sitting at home and sitting….. waiting that big people don’t take me even though I’m so talented. So, that’s exactly what happened!”

He further added, “their greed for good work is far more than a lot of old directors. For them, it’s a do or die situation that if this doesn’t work, I’m gone.”

