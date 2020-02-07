Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Day 7: Has Fair First Week, All Eyes On Hold During Second Week

Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office: Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F starrer had a fair first week at the box office as 20.50 crores* came in. The film started on expected lines and though there was decent growth on Saturday, on Sunday it was just about fine. Post that on Monday there was more than expected dip but post that the collections stayed steady from Tuesday to Thursday.

Had these numbers been accumulated in the first weekend itself instead of taking an entire week, the overall verdict would have been quite different for the Saif Ali Khan film. This one does have merits to cover an extra distance but audiences had other options available as well. Moreover, the film’s appeal was restricted to urban multiplex audiences at the major cities.

Malang has released today and that film has the same target audience as Jawaani Jaaneman. That would split the footfalls further. However, if the Nitin Kakkar directed film manages even 1 crore today, it would mean that a lifetime of at least 27-28 crores would still come in.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

