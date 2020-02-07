Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla-Asim Riaz’s PAID Fans Amongst Real Reason Why Mall Task Got Cancelled?

Bigg Boss 13 was all set for another big day with the annual mall task, which was supposed to witness Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz make their presence at a mall in Mumbai. However, disappointment came in when the task was cancelled and we may just know the real reason! Read on.

While all was set with fans of the trio storming a mall in Goregaon, to support their favourites, it is now being said that a lot of Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz’s fans were paid, and that remained one of the reasons for the Bigg Boss 13 makers to cancel the event.

A source close to Pinkvilla revealed the same as, “Many of the people who came to be a part of the crowd, were actually paid. From Sidharth Shukla to Asim Riaz, fans holding big posters and placards of the same have been gathering in huge numbers.”

Another source close to the development further added, “The makers were keen to do the mall task today but given that this season has actually reached many households and is a huge success, fans thronged in huge numbers. The situation has gone out of hand for the makers and in order to refrain from any incident to happen, the makers had to cancel the task.”

On the contrary, according to a source close to the show, there was no such task planned in the first place. In fact, there are videos, which have surfaced on the Internet, showing police entering the mall to control the crowd, and ask the fans to go back.

Rashami Desai’s official Twitter handle, which had asked fans to get to the mall to support her at 10 a.m. in a now-deleted post, also apologised for the miscommunication.

“If any inconvenience caused to anyone due to this whole mall-task confusion apologies because we as their official handles also just followed the “Various News” we saw on Twitter/Instagram/Facebook pages… Thanks a lot for all those people who came out for support #TeamRD #StayHome,” the post read.

