Jawaani Jaaneman Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Ages Like A Fine-Wine – The More He Acts, The Better He Gets

Jawaani Jaaneman Movie Review Rating: 3.5/5 Stars (Three and a half stars!)

Star Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F, Kubbra Sait, Kumud Mishra, Tabu, Chunky Pandey

Director: Nitin Kakkar

What’s Good: An actor who has refused to age, he’ll just stay here long enough to play himself in his biopic

What’s Bad: The process of shifting genre costs film the grip which was maintained since the start

Loo Break: Wouldn’t be ‘safe’ to do so! (Sorry, I had to do this!)

Watch or Not?: Probably one of the easiest movies to recommend in recent times

An uber-cool, carefree Jazz aka Jassi (Saif Ali Khan) is a real estate broker in London who’s all set to crack the biggest deal of his life. He’s a party animal who loves his freedom but is also crossing the age of 40. He meets a girl, Tia (Alaya F) in the club, brings her home, tries to get steamy with her until she drops the “you might be my father” bomb on him.

She statically explains to him how there’s a 33.33% chance that he’s her father. He’s not ready to sacrifice his freedom for her. The rest of the story is all about how Tia tries to stay close to Jazz and hope she gets her family together. On the other hand, we’ve Jazz who’s stuck in closing the deal & how it interconnects with Tia.

Jawaani Jaaneman Movie Review: Script Analysis

Apart from attention-absorbing script, it’s Saif Ali Khan’s presence that keeps you hooked. After your done being envious of how cool he looks, you’ll start laughing with him on his lame jokes. The script makes its way through comedy & drama balancing both of them equally. It’s an easy to watch, easy to recommend dramedy which is laced by some good performances.

There were times when the adult in me screamed for why the makers didn’t take a complete ‘A’ certificate route and made this into an A-rated affair. But then, the target audience. The pace dips in the second half when the drama takes over the driving seat. Jawaani Jaaneman holds an edge over Ajay Devgn’s De De Pyaar De which kind-of had a similar genre.

Jawaani Jaaneman Movie Review: Star Performance

Saif Ali Khan, without a single iota of doubt, is the best ageing Khan of Bollywood. There could’ve been no better actor than him to portray Jazz and he breathes in a whole of swag to the character. A tailor-made role for Saif flawlessly performed & intriguingly written.

Alaya is a charmer from the word goes. She has this unique aura around her because of which she doesn’t have to try hard to make people like her. She’s just there, doing her thing & the next moment, you’ll just relate to her. Yet again, an amazingly apt choice to cast for Tia.

Kubbra Sait adds value to the narrative with her performance. Even she’s in the ‘natural’ zone and her character graph fluctuates through the second half. Though Kumud Mishra gets some funny lines it’s the classic Mishra we’ve seen many-a-times now. Expected something new & meaty.

Tabu just plunders the space she’s in & enjoys a few of the best situational comedy scenes. Chunky Pandey shoots straight out of Housefull 4. He doesn’t even change the accent he carries from Aakhri Pasta.

Jawaani Jaaneman Movie Review: Direction, Music

Loved Nitin Kakkar’s utmost honest attempt with Notebook but Jawaani Jaaneman is a step up. Here, he gets to play around with the comicality around the drama. The dramatic portions stretch the already short pace (119 minutes) which makes you lose the grip on the film in between. Filmistaan, Notebook & now this – Nitin is mastering the skill of how to keep the cities as a different character in the film.

I went in with zero expectation with the songs and came out with at least two good songs. Yasser Desai’s Bandhu Tu Mera has a huge Tum Hi Ho Bandhu hangover and it might grow after this. I totally loved Harshdeep Kaur, Akhil Sachdeva’s Mere Baabula & it stayed with me even after the film.

Jawaani Jaaneman Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Jawaani Jaaneman not only ensures making you laugh but also is backed by some heartwarming moments. An easy recommendation, go in without any expectation & you’ll like it more.

Three and a half stars!

Jawaani Jaaneman Trailer:

Jawaani Jaaneman releases on 31st January, 2020.

