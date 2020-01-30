Thappad Trailer Review: Taapsee Pannu’s Anubhav Sinha Directorial Is A Slap That Will Hit You At The Right Place

Taapsee Pannu in an informal chat said 3 in 5 women go through domestic violence at various levels and that pretty well sets the base right. Starring Taapsee and directed by an evolved Anubhav Sinha (the one I love) Thappad talks about domestic violence and how a woman one day decides to say no to it. Taapsee’s eyes speak and Anubhav gives the perfect words to them.

The trailer of the film is a perfect entry to the world, it is strong, fierce and correct but isn’t as impactful as both the director and actor’s last work. Let me explain.

The trailer opens to a couple who is just like us, a normal happy couple that is enjoying life living the small moments. The trouble begins when in a party amidst the guest, the husband decides to slap his wife (thus the title Thappad) and that very moment makes her question the institution of her marriage. In a dialogue, Taapsee says that moment made her reconsider her decision or something to that effect and you can feel it.

This brings me to the dialogues. The film has some amazing dialogues. They aren’t the cryptic ones, they are simple but are enough to pierce you at the right place. For eg, when someone says it was just a slap, to which Taapsee replies, “Just a slap, par Nahi Marna chahiye that”. That very moment makes you realise the depth of the situation.

While the cast including the perfect Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvee Azmi, Dia Mirza, Sushil Dahiya and many more great actors, it wouldn’t be right to comment on their performances just by the trailer.

Talking about the impact, the trailer has everything but something feels missing and the glue to bind everything seems to be less. Comparing this to the director’s last, Article 15, the trailer had hit us hard to walk out towards the trailer. Thappad does the job 50%. Maybe the base in Article 15 was wider, while the premise in Thappad is just a family.

The best part of the trailer has to be the justice that it does to each and every character. It is commendable since not many trailers turn out to be successful in doing that. Each actor that enter the frame has dialogue and powerful one.

I will watch Thappad for the writing and the therav that Taapsee Pannu brings on screen. Would recommend same to you.

