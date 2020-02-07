Deepika Padukone Spills The Beans Regarding Shakun Batra’s Next Alongside Ananya Panday & Siddhant Chaturvedi

Fans had been eagerly waiting for Deepika Padukone’s reuturn to the the big screen after being missing for almost 2 years. And now, DP has an interesting line up of films after her first release of 2020, Chhapaak. While Deepika garnered a lot of critic appreciation for her uncanny resemblance to Laxmi Agarwal and her natural performance in the film, it is her outing with Shakun Batra that has been creating a lot of curiosity among fans.

And now, it looks like the wait is finally over! The Cocktail actress has now spilled the beans on what to expect out of the film. While the last few films of the beauty have been heavy in terms of emotions and also looks, her Shakun Batra outing seems like a breather as she returns to a lighter genre with the film. DP says that the film belongs to a genre that has not been seen by the Indian audiences much.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Deepika has said, “To be honest, you can’t call Shakun’s film ‘light’ either… Although the overall tonality of the film is slightly lighter than my last film, in terms of inner, emotional turmoil my character goes through, it’s quite challenging. The overall genre of the film is something we haven’t seen much in Indian cinema, it’s called domestic noir. I don’t think that’s a genre we are very familiar with, but at the same time the audience is completely ready for it.”

Further opening up about what made her give a nod to the film, Deepika said, “What I enjoy and look forward to, as far as this film is concerned, Shakun has this strong point with people and relationships.”

Meanwhile on the professional front, Deepika has a lot of exciting outings in the making. While she has recently announced the official adaptation of the Hollywood outing, The Intern alongside Rishi Kapoor, she is also making a trilogy on Draupadi which will a book adaptation of Chitra Banerjee’s much loved novel, The Palace Of Illusions.

Deepika also has Kabir Khan’s ’83, where she will play Romi Dev, the on-screen wife of Ranveer Singh who plays former Indian Cricket Captain, Kapil Dev.

For the unversed, the Shakun Batra outing also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday alongside Deepika Padukone.

