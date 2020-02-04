Sooryavanshi: This Is What Akshay Kumar Did When Katrina Kaif Swept The Floor On The Sets

Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar share a great camaraderie and the fans are excited to see them together in Sooryavanshi. Knowing Akshay Kumar, it is obvious that there would a lot of pranks happening on the set of the film. We luckily got a sneak peek into one of many fun moments that Katrina shred with Akshay Kumar and you surely don’t want to miss it.

Akshay recently posted a video where we can see Katrina sweeping the floor with a broom. The actor captioned the video as, “Spotted: The newest #SwachhBharat brand ambassador on the sets of #Sooryavanshi.” Katrina looks quite happy doing the job and even whacks Akshay for returning her.

The video begins with Katrina using a broom to clean a room. She is dressed in a white kurti and looks absolutely divine in it. She is then interrupted by Akshay Kumar, who is making the video. He says, “Katrina ji, ye kya kar rahi hai aap?” Katrina replies and says “Safai(cleaning),” and asks him to move away. She hits him in order to make him move and it is one of the most entertaining thing we saw today.

Earlier, Katrina Kaif had taken to her Instagram page to share a lovely picture with Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty. In the pic, the trio is walking hand-in-hand and looked absolutely adorable in it. The actress captioned the photo, “A perfect start to the year ….friends , laughs , smiles , onset 🎥 ……. the best crew entire team , everyday on set has been full of so much love and joy , just how films should be made ❤️…. see u in cinemas March 27 th 🌟💛 #sooryavanshi @itsrohitshetty @akshaykumar”.

Talking about Sooryavanshi, the Rohit Shetty film is one of the biggest releases of 2020. In the film, Akshay Kumar will be essaying the role of a policeman and Kat is playing the role of a doctor. The actors are adding to our curiosity by sharing such photos and videos from the sets.

Sooryavanshi will hit the screens on March 27, 2020.

