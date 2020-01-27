Sooryavanshi: Trailer Of Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif’s Cop Drama To Be Out On THIS Date?

Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi has been hitting headlines ever since its announcement. The film will mark Akshay Kumar’s entry in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe after Ajay Devgn’s Singham series and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba. And now, with the film being just 2 months away from its release date, fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer of the film.

Well, the wait finally seems to be over! Reports have been doing rounds that Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi’ trailer will be out on 27th February. Yes, you read that guys! A certain source has been quoted by Bollywood Hungama saying, “Around two weeks back, the team of the film had revealed on their page that the trailer will be out on February 27. They however quickly put it down. But it seems that the trailer will be out on the same day and exactly a month before the film’s release on March 27. Some might feel that a one-month window might be insufficient. But the fans need not be worried as this has been the case with all Rohit Shetty films in recent times. The trailer of Rohit’s last film Simmba, in fact, unveiled on December 3, 2018 and its release date was December 27! Same happened with Golmaal Again trailer, unveiled 29 days before release.”

Well, there is another hidden agenda behind fixing the trailer date for the 27th of February. And that is because of the fact that 9 happens to be a lucky number for Akki and hence 27th (2+7=9). The source further elaborated on the logic saying, “The previous Akshay Kumar’s film, Good Newwz, released on December 27 and its trailer was out on November 18. Also, the trailer of his 2019 Independence Day release Mission Mangal was also out on July 28. All these dates add up to 9. So, he wants to continue with this tradition.”

Sooryavanshi is Rohit Shetty’s next addition to his cop universe and it is being alleged that the film will start from where the entry of Akshay’s character was marked in Ranveer Singh’s Simmba.

Soorvayanshi is slated to release on the 27th March 2020. The film also features Katrina Kaif as its leading lady.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!