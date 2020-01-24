The Forgotten Army Review: Kabir Khan’s Digital Debut On Subhash Chandra Bose’s Azad Hind Fauj Is Informative, Visually Appealing & Will Make You Proud

The Forgotten Army Review: Star Cast: Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, Rohit Chaudhary, M.K. Raina, Tj Bhanu, Karanvir Malhotra, Shruti Seth, Toshiji Takeshima

Director: Kabir Khan

Streaming On: Amazon Prime

The Forgotten Army Review: What’s It About? & How’s The Screenplay?

There’s a long list of unsung heroes who fought for India’s freedom and didn’t think twice before even sacrificing their life for its sake. It was for the love of the nation and its upcoming generations that they faced all kinds of torture with a big smile on their face.

They had a spirit that very few in today’s time have and that’s why it’s important to keep on reminding today’s generation about them.

The Forgotten Army is a story of the soldiers of the Indian National Army (Azad Hind Fauj) founded by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. The 5 episode mini-series with a moderate duration of 3 hours + makes us aware of how this army came in its form. It talks about how and why the Indian soldiers of the British army left it to eventually fight for the nation’s biggest cause of that time. It talks about INA’s struggle and fight against all the odds and despite everything, it did for the nation, why nation discredited its soldiers.

The screenplay follows two tracks. The early and mid-1940’s track covers World War II in Singapore, INA’s formation with the help of Japan and its battle against Britishers while the other one which runs parallel is set in the mid-1990s where an ex INA soldier and now an old man Sodhi visits Singapore again to meet his family. As both tracks move ahead, the life of Sodhi seems to come full circle.

Written by Kabir Khan, Heeraz Marfatia & Shubhra Marfatia, the screenplay is informative, engaging, action-packed and keeps you glued to the drama. Some really interesting facts about WWII, politics of that time, the dispute of Britishers & Japanese have been shared in the show and all of this makes it an interesting watch. It’s only after watching the show, I came to know that INA was the first one in the world to have a female soldier regiment and that’s an incredible fact to know about and equally disappointing because very people actually know about it. And don’t consider it like any spoiler because there’s so much more that this show has to offer.

The Forgotten Army has been shot on a huge scale. The budget is huge and it reflects in the cinematography. The camerawork is just brilliant and captures the war scenes incredibly well. The action is raw and so is the drama and the emotions. Everything happening in the show feels like happening in the real. The characters get as real as possible and so does the dialogues.

I’d like to specially congratulate writers for the positivity with which they have written the characters especially those of women. The female lead, for example, is a true feminist. She is always ready to serve her nation even though she has taken birth in a foreign country. She is strong, rebellious but has her heart in the right place. She knows what she is doing and evokes confidence like very few human beings do. I must say an inspirational character like her adds so much value to the overall appeal of the show.

There’s a romance track between the male and female lead but fortunately, it doesn’t burden the narrative. Instead, it totally works because the characters have been well established by the writers. You can relate to them because the show lets you know about their pulse. And it all happens very gradually in an otherwise fast-paced show. All is well that ends well and the show really has a good finale to offer.

The Forgotten Army Review: How Are The Performances & Direction?

Sunny Kaushal made a mark when he made his digital debut with Arre’s web show Chukiyagiri. He left a nice impression at that time and now with The Forgotten Army, he shows excellent growth. Never in the show, he lets you feel like that he is a new actor. Instead, he gives a very mature & sincere performance which gets as real as possible. As an INA soldier, he makes you adore him and feel everything that his character is feeling.

Sharvari Wagh as Maya looks damn cute and gives an endearing performance. You are going to remember her for a long time after completing the show.

Rohit Chaudhary, M.K. Raina & Tj Bhanu have given fine performances as well. Karanvir Malhotra, Shruti Seth & Toshiji Takeshima act ably.

Kabir Khan makes a stunning debut on digital and offers you a show which you won’t mind for repeat viewings. He knows what he is making and hence every department of his show shines. Be it cinematography, writing, performances or his own direction, everything is first-rate.

The Forgotten Army Review: Final Verdict

Overall, The Forgotten Army is your go-to show this Republic Day weekend. Binge watch it right now and I promise you’ll take away a lot from it.

Rating: Four stars

