A new series titled Off Campus, based on Elle Kennedy’s famous book series with the same name, is set to premiere soon on Amazon Prime. Here’s a sneak peek at the cast set to bring novel characters to life. In October 2024, it was announced that Elle Kennedy’s popular book series Off Campus would be adapted into an exciting series for Amazon Prime Video. The series has five novels, with the first four focusing on a couple each and the fifth a novella featuring all the couples.

The books feature love stories between an ice hockey player and their love interest, and the cast for the first season has officially been released. Seven names have been announced as series regulars, and here’s a look at who has been cast and what we know about the Off Campus show adaptation.

Off Campus: Meet The Cast Of Amazon Prime’s Adaptation

According to the official cast announcement, Ella Bright is cast as Hannah Wells, Belmont Camelli as Garrett Graham, Mika Abdalla as Allie Hayes, Antonio Cipriano as John Logan, Jalen Thomas Brooks as John Tucker, Stephen Kalyn as Dean Heyward-Di Laurentis, and Josh Heuston as Justin Kohl.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amazon MGM Studios (@amazonmgmstudios)

The first season is based on The Deal, the first book of the series. It revolves around Hannah Wells, an ice hockey-hating music major, and Garrett Graham, Briar University’s star center and playboy. The book was published in 2015, while the next in the series is The Mistake.

It focuses on John Logan and Grace Ivers. The third novel, The Score, revolves around Dean Heyward-Di Laurentis and Allie Hayes. The fourth is The Goa, the love story of John Tucker and Sabrina James. The fifth is The Legacy, which features all four couples together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mika! (@mika.abdalla)

Off Campus: What We Know About Adaptation

As per the show’s official description, it “depicts the elite ice hockey team, and the women in their lives, as they grapple with love, heartbreak, and self-discovery” while “forging deep friendships and enduring bonds” and navigating the complexities that come with transitioning into adulthood.” (via Variety)

Louisa Levy and Gina Fattore are the showrunners and executive producers. Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen, James Seidman, Leanna Billings, Neal Flaherty, and Silver Tree are also executive producers. Elle Kennedy, author of the Off Campus book series, will be a very involved producer alongside Annika Patton. Other details about the series are under wraps.

The cast has been a part of several acclaimed projects like Malory Towers, Saved by the Bell, Snack Shack, The Pitt, Pretty Little Liars, Heartbreak High, Dune: Prophecy, Gen V, and Motorheads, to name a few. Fans are excited to see the stories come to life, but are not happy with the casting.

Several of them have pointed out how the actors are not book accurate and look nothing like they are described in the books. Ella Bright as Hannah and Josh Heuston as Justin are the only ones the readers have approved.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bel cameli (@belmontcameli)

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Rian Johnson’s Poker Face Season 2 Surpasses Season 1’s Rotten Tomatoes Score With A Perfect 100% Rating!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News