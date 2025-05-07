The month of May is bringing together many exciting twists, turns, and new storylines in all of your favorite soap operas: General Hospital, The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives, The Bold and the Beautiful, and Beyond the Gates. Here’s a preview of what to expect from the daytime dramas, as per Swoon. Stay tuned for bubbling tensions and popcorn-worthy scenes.

May 2025: What To Expect From The Young & The Restless?

This month, Claire Grace and Kyle Abbott devise a plan to win Victor Newman’s approval of their relationship. They rope in Adam to help them, but will this even work or fall flat, considering how much Victor hates Kyle and the Abbott men in general? Meanwhile, Amanda Sinclair returns.

Now that she is back in town, will this lead to trouble in paradise in Devon Winters and Abby Newman’s marriage? Will Amanda and Devon’s feelings resurge, leading to another chance at their romance? Mariah Copeland and Tessa Porter’s marriage is tested when Mariah’s secret challenges them.

Lastly, a special episode is slated for May 21, featuring an homage to The Young and the Restless‘ three lasting couples. The first couple of the episode, Victor Newman and Nikki Newman, celebrate their love and share a hope that their loved ones will one day have their own success with it.

Then there’s Michael Baldwin, who proves to Lauren Fenmore that nothing is more important than their relationship. And lastly, Jack Abbott surprises Diane Jenkins with a special gift to show his appreciation for her work on the Abbott mansion renovation. Prepare to swoon seeing this sweet episode.

May 2025: What To Expect From The Bold & The Beautiful?

Carter Walton fights for the one he loves. Will he keep going after Hope Logan? Or will he give Daphne Rose a chance? On the other hand, Will Spencer wants to take his relationship with Electra Forrester to the next level. But she is not ready for intimacy. How exactly will this fare?

Liam Spencer’s illness brings Steffy Forrester and Hope Logan together. But how long will the two be able to keep their enmity away? Will Liam’s life being at risk keep them in line? Is someone going to find a miracle to save him, or is he going to die? Could Finn turn out to be Liam’s eventual savior?

May 2025: What To Expect From Beyond The Gates?

Kat Richardson witnesses an intimate moment that could change her life. How will she deal with it? When Dani Dupree reignites a forbidden flame and finally defines the line between s*x and something more, how exactly will the dynamics change? Is this going to ignite her path forward instead?

Kat lets her guard down with Tomas Navarro while Hayley Lawson raises the stakes in her marriage to Bill Hamilton. Will these interactions be the reason the drama escalates? Lastly, Ted Richardson learns about a secret love affair. How exactly will he react to his explosive bombshell?

May 2025: What To Expect From Days Of Our Lives?

Xander Kiriakis and Sarah Horton share a very romantic moment in Days of Our Lives, until she passes out. What new trouble is on the horizon for them? Especially since he still doesn’t know that she knew about the forged letter and still keeps it a secret from him, like the others. Is this spelling trouble for their marriage?

Hope Williams Brady reminisces with comatose and fading Bo Brady on their 40th wedding anniversary. Are Shawn, Steve, and Kayla going to find a way to save Bo? Or will it be too late? Will the miracle drug be Bo’s ultimate savior? Is he going to make a happy and healthy comeback soon?

Julie Williams prays to Doug Williams in heaven to help Bo, but will her prayers be heard? Or will EJ’s plans with Dr. Russell ruin things for not just Bo but for the others trying to race against the clock to actually save him?

May 2025: What To Expect From General Hospital?

Jack Brennan conveys to Carly Spencer how much she means to him. Is this relationship going to burn out when she finds out what he has been hiding from her? Especially the fact that he hired her daughter, Josslyn, at WSB as a spy, thus not only risking her life but putting it in more danger.

Cody Bell and Molly Lansing are mistaken for a couple. Is this the start of their new romance? Willow Tait declares her love for Drew Quartermaine. When will she learn that he is manipulating and brainwashing her? Will Nina be successful in showing Drew’s true colors to Willow or not?

Jordan Ashford and Isaiah Gannon share a bittersweet moment. What more is on the menu for them? Lastly, Ric Lansing and Liz Webber enjoyed a meal together. What does this mean for Lucky Spencer now?

