Tiger Shroff’s latest action thriller, Baaghi 4, was released in theaters on September 5, 2025. However, those who have missed the experience on the big screens were eagerly waiting for the film’s OTT debut. Finally, the fourth installment of Baaghi has arrived on a major digital platform.

Baaghi 4 Streaming Details

Amazon Prime has acquired the digital rights to Baaghi 4, and after its theatrical run, the film is now streaming on the platform. Streaming platform Prime Video announced the exclusive global streaming premiere of Baaghi 4. The high-octane action thriller led by Tiger Shroff is now available to watch on your home screen with a subscription.

Baaghi 4 boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Shreyas Talpade in pivotal roles. Following its powerful theatrical run that wowed audiences with its darker tone and breathtaking action sequences, Baaghi 4 is now gearing up for its global streaming debut on Prime Video. Starting today, the film will stream exclusively on the platform in Hindi, reaching viewers in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Baaghi 4 Plot

At the heart of the story is Ronny (played by Tiger Shroff), a grief-stricken man whose life spirals into chaos after surviving an attempted suicide by train. As the line between reality and illusion begins to blur, his loved ones question his sanity — until a buried truth pulls him into a violent maze of obsession, betrayal, and undying love. With Sanjay Dutt as his formidable adversary, Baaghi 4 marks the return of India’s most ferocious action franchise. A visceral mix of pain and passion, it unfolds as a brutal love story — because in this world, har aashiq ek villain hai.

Is Baaghi 4 Connected With Its Previous Installment?

There is no such direct connection between Baaghi 4 and its previous installment. The fourth installment in the franchise only carries Tiger Shroff’s Ronnie character but has an entirely different storyline from the previous films in the franchise.

Even, there is no such relevance of storyline between the latest movie and Baaghi 3. So, if you want to watch the latest film in the Baaghi franchise, there is no need to watch its previous films.

