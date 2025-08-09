Tiger Shroff is all set to return in his fierce role as Ranveer “Ronny” Pratap Singh in Baaghi 4. Ace Kannada director A Harsha is making his Bollywood debut with Sajid Nadiadwala’s production. Sanjay Dutt co-starrer must earn a whopping 162 crores in its lifetime to achieve two massive feats. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Baaghi Franchise at the Indian box office

The OG film, which came out in 2016, enjoyed a lot of buzz. It featured Shraddha Kapoor alongside Tiger Shroff, and their pairing grabbed immense attention. Baaghi turned out to be a box office hit, earning 76 crores in its domestic lifetime.

Baaghi 2 very successfully continued the legacy in 2018. Disha Patani replaced Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady. It is the most successful film in the franchise and the only one in the 100 crore club.

Take a look at the box office collection of the Baaghi franchise at the box office (India net collection):

Baaghi (2016): 76 crores (Hit)

(Hit) Baaghi 2 (2018): 165 crores (Super hit)

(Super hit) Baaghi 3 (2020): 97.32 crores (Losing)

Total: 338.32 crores

Baaghi 4 Box Office Potential

If Baaghi 4 clocks a century, it would become the second film in the franchise to enter the 100 crore club. It also needs to earn a total of 162 crores+ to hit a combined total of 500 crores. The target is easy, given the massive base of the franchise. However, the cinegoers may rely on the word-of-mouth since the last part, Baaghi 3, did not live upto the expectations.

More about Baaghi 4

Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt will be locking horns in Baaghi 4. Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa will play crucial roles. Sajid Nadiadwala will be producing the action thriller under his banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The official teaser will be released on 11th August at 1:11 PM. Baaghi 4 is slated to hit theatres on September 5, 2025.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Sitaare Zameen Par Worldwide Box Office (Closing Collection): Earns 85% Returns + Becomes Aamir Khan’s 7th Highest-Grossing Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News