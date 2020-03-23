Baaghi 3 Actress Shraddha Kapoor Shows Us How To Save Water As We Deal With Coronavirus Crisis

Amidst the ongoing coronavirus scare, everyone is busy creating awareness and sharing the importance of home quarantine. Several Bollywood stars have also come ahead and have created awareness on their level. But now is the time to work on a new level w.r.t the current situation.

While being at home full time, it’s important to understand the resources available and trying to not waste them. Many Bollywood stars have already come ahead and have requested people to not waste water and now Shraddha Kapoor has taken one strong step towards it.

Setting an example in her own way, Shraddha Kapoor shared the pic of a bathing bucket and mug on her Instagram and suggested people to not use a shower for some time. Sharing the pic on her Instagram account, she wrote, “Being home 🏡✨💜 #BucketBath #SaveWater #EcoFriendly”

Well, that’s a very good step towards controlling the wastage of water and we appreciate Shraddha for doing it.

On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in Street Dancer 3D & Baaghi 3. While Street Dancer 3D didn’t do well at the Box Office, Baaghi 3 was hit badly by ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic. The actress will be next seen in Luv Ranjan’s film also starring Ranbir Kapoor. This will be the first film to bring Ranbir & Shraddha together.

