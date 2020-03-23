As India was locked down in their houses yesterday owing to the Janata Curfew, Shahid Kapoor decided to go host a ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on his Instagram handle. The Kabir Singh actor was asked one thing that changed his life for the good and his answer will instantly melt your heart.

Shahid Kapoor opened upon 3 life-changing habits of his and said, “Being a vegetarian. Seeking spirituality. Always listen to my wife.” While the actor proved just how much of a true loving husband he is to Mira Rajput, he also gave a subtle insight to fans of the true path of well being.

What’s more, is a certain fan asked the actor how does he manage to keep his calm during these days of lockdowns and self-quarantining, Kapoor said, “Divide your time. Be productive. Make a routine. Learn something new. Prep for work whenever it starts. But most importantly…be with family. At a time like this. Eat healthy food. Train alternate days. Don’t overtrain that also reduces immunity. Stay positive and spread love.”

But what everyone intrigued was a certain fan asking Shahid what the release date of his next, Jersey would be. Being his witty self, Shahid replied, “Brother, bigger things at play in life. Your guess is as good as mine.”

On the professional front, Shahid was last seen in the box office blockbuster Kabir Singh. Despite being touted misogynist and sexist by a certain section of the society, Shahid Kapoor’s performance in the film was much loved.

Meanwhile, Jersey will be Shahid’s second film in succession that is a remake. Kabir Singh was a remake of Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy and now Jersey is a remake of Nani’s much-loved film. The film is endearing sports-drama traces the life of an aged cricketer who is determined to prove his worth at the age of 36.

Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey remake will be helmed by director Gowtam Tinnanuri, who directed the original feature.

