Aamir Khan led Sitaare Zameen Par opened to positive reviews on June 20, 2025. It has wrapped up its box office run after almost 49 days. Although not a hit, the sports comedy drama is a success in India. Scroll below for the domestic, overseas as well as worldwide closing collection!

Sitaare Zameen Par Domestic Collection

In 7 weeks of its theatrical run, Sitaare Zameen Par accumulated 166.58 crore net in India. It is the fifth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 at the domestic box office. That’s not it. RS Prasanna‘s directorial has also surpassed Thugs Of Hindostan (145.29 crores) to become Aamir Khan’s 5th highest-grossing film of all time.

Take a look at the week-wise box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Week 1 – 88.46 crores

Week 2 – 46.45 crores

Week 3 – 18.63 crores

Week 4 – 8.64 crores

Week 5 – 3.21 crores

Week 6 – 1.07 crores

Week 7 – 12 lakhs

Total – 166.58 crores

SZP was made on a reported budget of 90 crores. It raked in returns of 85% in its lifetime. While Aamir Khan’s film is a success and a profitable affair, it missed the hit tag as it could not earn double its investment.

Sitaare Zameen Par Overseas Earnings

Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh starrer performed much better than its rivals, Raid 2 and Sikandar, among other Bollywood releases of 2025. Sitaare Zameen Par concluded its overseas run garnering 69.50 crore gross.

The sports comedy drama is the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 at the international box office after Saiyaara (143 crores), Chhaava (100.90 crores), and Housefull 5 (70 crores).

Sitaare Zameen Par Worldwide Total

Combining both the regions, the worldwide total concludes at 266.06 crore gross. Sitaare Zameen Par is also the #4 Bollywood grosser of 2025 at the global box office. It has wrapped up its lifetime as Aamir Khan’s 7th highest-grossing film in history.

Check out Aamir Khan’s top 10 grossers at the worldwide box office:

Dangal: 2059.04 crores Secret Superstar: 902.92 crores PK: 792 crores Dhoom 3: 601 crores 3 Idiots: 395 crores Thugs Of Hindostan: 304.95 crores Sitaare Zameen Par: 266.06 crores Ghajini: 189.19 crores Talaash: 180.83 crores Fanaa: 102.84 crores

Sitaare Zameen Par Worldwide Box Office Summary (Closing Collection)

Budget: 90 crores

India net: 166.58 crores

India gross: 196.56 crores

Overseas gross: 69.50 crores

Worldwide gross: 266.06 crores

Profits: 85%

Verdict: Plus

