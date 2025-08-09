Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda led Saiyaara is all set to enjoy another weekend boost. There were no new releases this Friday, which is a huge sigh of relief amid the strong competition at the ticket windows. Mohit Suri’s directorial is now only inches away from surpassing Salman Khan’s 2015 blockbuster at the box office. Scroll below for day 22 updates!

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 22

As per estimates, Saiyaara added 1.75 crores to its box office collection on day 22. It fell below the 2 crore mark for the first time since the big release. The romantic musical drama has entered its fourth week, and despite a regular working Friday, it brought in stable earnings. There’s strong competition from Mahavatar Narsimha; otherwise, it could have easily crossed the 350 crore mark.

The overall box office collection in India surged to 317.25 crore net, which is approximately 374.35 crores in gross earnings. Saiyaara was made on a budget of 45 crores. In 22 days, the makers have minted profits of 605%, which is far from expectations.

Take a look at the official week-wise breakdown of Saiyaara below:

Week 1: 175.25 crores

Week 2: 110 crores

Week 3: 29.75 crores

Day 22: 2.25 crores

Total: 317.25 crores

Saiyaara is set to leave behind Salman Khan’s 2015 super-duper hit

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s debut film is currently the 16th highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. Today, it will surpass Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff’s War (319 crores).

Post that, Saiyaara will axe Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan (320.34 crores) and become the 14th highest-grosser in Hindi cinema. It is only 3.09 crores away from achieving the target!

Saiyaara Box Office Summary (22 days)

Budget: 45 crores

India net: 317.25 crores

India gross: 374.35 crores

ROI: 605%

Verdict: Super-duper hit

