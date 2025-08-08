Producers Hombale Films and Kleem Productions must be over the moon, as Mahavatar Narsimha continues to mint profits at the box office. The animated epic mythological action film is the highest-grossing animated film at the Indian box office. In fact, it has earned 142% higher collection than the #2 contender. Scroll below for a detailed two-week report!

Mahavatar Narsimha Domestic Earnings (All languages)

The first instalment of the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe was released in theatres on July 25, 2025. In three weeks, it has accumulated a whopping 115.19 crore net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 135.92 crores.

Hindi continues to dominate the total earnings. Mahavatar Narsimha is giving a blockbuster like Saiyaara a tough time at the box office, which is a testament to its massive success.

Here’s the language-wise box office breakdown (net collection):

Hindi: 84.44 crores

Telugu: 25.95 crores

Kannada: 3.14 crores

Tamil: 1.36 crores

Malayalam: 30 lakhs

Total: 115.19 crores

Mahavatar Narsimha vs #2 animated grosser in India

In 2023, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse became the highest-grossing animated film of all time in India. The Marvel animated superhero film concluded its lifetime at 56 crore gross in India.

In comparison, Mahavatar Narsimha has garnered 142% more earnings in only three weeks. Starting August 14, 2025, War 2 will join the box office battle, which may impact its run. Until then, it’s a freeway!

Return on investment

The film based on a war between Asura Hiranyaksha and Lord Vishnu is reportedly mounted on a budget of only 15 crores. In 21 days, it has earned profits of a whopping 668%. Mahavatar Narsimha is the second-most profitable Indian film of 2025. It is only behind Su From So.

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Summary Day 14 (All-Languages)

Budget: 15 crores

India net: 115.19 crores

India gross: 135.92 crores

ROI: 668%

Verdict: Super-duper hit

