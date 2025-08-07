Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda led Saiyaara has slowed down amid the domination of Mahavatar Narsimha in the Hindi belt. The romantic musical drama is about to conclude its third week on a good note. It could achieve a never-before-seen feat for a debut film in the next 10 days, but if it withstands the War 2 storm. Scroll below for a detailed box office update!

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 20

The box office battle is intense, and while some are shining bright, others are dwindling. As mentioned before, Mahavatar Narsimha is the #1 audience choice. However, Saiyaara is giving other releases like Dhadak 2 and Son Of Sardaar 2 a run for their money. On day 20, Mohit Suri’s directorial earned an estimated 1.88 crores.

The overall net collection in India concludes around 312.53 crores. Saiyaara is made on a reported budget of 45 crores. In 20 days, it has minted whopping returns of 594.51% with a super-duper hit verdict.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 175.25 crores

Week 2: 110 crores

Week 3: 27.28 crores (1 day to go)

Total: 312.53 crores

Saiyaara could join the likes of Chhaava, Kabir Singh & others!

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer broke its 2 crore+ streak for the first time in the last 20 days. However, it has the possibility to join the top 10 Bollywood movies that continued the 1 crore+ streak for the longest period at the Indian box office.

At the #10 spot is a tie between Kabir Singh and Drishyam 2. Both the films earned 1 crore+ daily for 31 long days. In order to enter the list, Saiyaara needs to maintain its momentum for the next ten days.

However, Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR’s War 2 storm is arriving in cinemas on August 14, 2025. It is sure to steal a large chunk of the footfall. Only time will tell if Mohit Suri’s directorial triumphs!

Check out the top 10 movies with the 1 crore+ streak in Hindi cinema:

Stree 2: 46 days Chhaava: 45 days Uri: The Surgical Strike: 41 days Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi): 35 days Pathaan: 33 days KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi): 33 days Jawan: 32 days Gadar 2: 31 days Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: 31 days Kabir Singh: 31 days || Drishyam 2: 31 days

One may have noticed that all the aforementioned films star renowned actors in the lead. For Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s debut film to find a place on the list is indeed huge!

Saiyaara Box Office Summary (17 days)

Budget: 45 crores

India net: 312.53 crores

India gross: 368.78 crores

ROI: 594.51%

Verdict: Super-duper hit

