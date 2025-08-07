Vishnu Power is roaring loud nationwide as Mahavatar Narsimha continues its never-seen-before run for an animated film. It is only one day away from concluding its second week, but has already attained the super-duper hit verdict at the Indian box office. Scroll below for a detailed box office update in 13 days!

Mahavatar Narsimha Domestic Collection (All Languages)

The domination continues in the Hindi belt, contributing 73% to the total earnings. As per estimates, Mahavatar Narsimha earned 5.45 crores in all languages on day 13. The overall collection now surges to 109.84 crore net, approximately 129.61 crores in gross total.

Mahavatar Narsima is the first animated film in India to enter the 100 crore club. With a strong pace, it may cross the 150 crore mark soon and achieve new heights at the box office.

Here’s the language-wise box office breakdown (net collection):

Hindi: 80.59 crores

Telugu: 24.97 crores

Kannada: 2.79 crores

Tamil: 1.22 crores

Malayalam: 27 lakhs

Total: 109.84 crores

Mahavatar Narsimha is a super-duper hit!

Hombale Films and Kleem Productions have produced the Indian animated epic mythological action film at an estimated cost of 15 crores. In only 13 days, it has raked in returns of 94.84 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI lands at 632.26%.

Mahavatar Narsimha is the second most profitable Indian film of 2025. It is only behind the Kannada blockbuster, Su From So.

Here are the 3 most profitable Indian films of 2025 at the box office:

Su From So: Budget – 3 crores | Collection – 45.41 crores | ROI% – 1413% Mahavatar Narsimha: Budget – 15 crores | Collection – 109.84 crores | ROI% – 632.26% Saiyaara: Budget – 45 crores | Collection – 310.65 crores | ROI% – 590.33%

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Summary (All-Languages)

Budget: 15 crores

India net: 109.84 crores

India gross: 129.61 crores

ROI: 632.26%

Verdict: Super-duper hit

