Mahavatar Narsimha Hindi Box Office Day 10: Second Weekend 171% Higher Than The Entire Opening Weekend

Hombale Films and Kleem Productions have initiated a revolution in the Indian Animation Industry, as Mahavatar Narsimha managed to secure a massive 65.64 crore collection with the Hindi version of the film itself.

Animation Film Roars Over The Second Weekend

The animated film roared at the box office over the second weekend, where it earned as much as it earned in the first week alone! Meanwhile, it has secured a collection 171% higher than the first weekend during the second weekend.

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Day 10

On the tenth day, August 3, Mahavatar Narsimha earned 16.27 crore on the second Sunday! While this is the biggest single-day collection for the film, it is also 206% higher than the second Friday!

Check out the box office breakdown of the animation film for 10 days.

Week 1: 32.82 crore

Day 8: 5.3 crore

Day 9: 11.25 crore

Day 10: 16.27 crore

Total: 65.64 crore

Very Close To Entering Top 10 Hindi Films!

Mahavatar Narsimha is now very close to entering the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025. The tenth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 is Rajkummar Rao‘s Bhool Chuk Maaf, which earned 74.81 crore at the box office in its lifetime. The animation film based on the avatar of Lord Vishnu is now less than 10 crore away from entering the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025.

Mahavatar Narsimha VS Highest-Grossing Animation Film

The highest-grossing animation film in Bollywood is Hanuman, which earned 5.38 crore. Mahavatar Narsimha has already earned 13 times more than the highest-grossing animation film Hanuman. It would be interesting to see if it surpasses the profits of the most profitable Hindi films of 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

