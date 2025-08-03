Mohit Suri, Ahaan Panday, and Aneet Padda are a successful director-actor combo that Bollywood will remember for a long time. Saiyaara now has rivals at the ticket windows, but that did not stop it from axing the lifetime collection of Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi). Scroll below for a detailed day 16 box office report!

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 16

The romantic musical drama is facing competition from Dhadak 2 and Son Of Sardaar 2. Both its rivals come with the sequel benefit. There’s also Mahavatar Narsimha, which is dominating the Hindi belt. Despite that, Saiyaara witnessed a 40% jump in the last 24 hours, adding 7 crores to its kitty on day 16.

The net collection in India surge to 297.25 crores. Today, Saiyaara will officially enter the 300 crore club, the first ever in the history of romantic grossers in Bollywood. Made on a budget of 45 crores, it has already gained the super-duper hit verdict with returns of 560.55% in 16 days.

Check out the box office breakdown in India in 16 days below:

Week 1: 175.25 crores

Week 2: 110 crores

Day 15: 5 crores

Day 16: 7 crores

Total: 297.25 crores

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer is the most profitable Bollywood film and the second-most profitable Indian film, only behind Su From So (878.33%).

Saiyaara beats Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi)

Mohit Suri’s directorial is now the 18th highest-grossing Hindi film ever. It has surpassed Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s Kalki 2898 AD, which earned 295 crores in its lifetime.

The next target is Padmaavat (300.26 crores) and Sultan (300.45 crores), which will be easily crossed today!

Saiyaara Box Office Summary (16 days)

Budget: 45 crores

India net: 297.25 crores

India gross: 350.75 crores

ROI: 560.55%

Verdict: Super-duper hit

