Mahavatar Narsimha is a force to be reckoned with at the box office. It is growing from strength to strength as word of mouth spreads. On day 9, Hombale Films‘ production has recorded the highest ever single day for an Indian animated film in history. Scroll below for the exciting details!

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 9

As per the official figures, Mahavatar Narsimha earned 15.10 crores on day 9. It witnessed a 101% jump compared to 7.50 crores earned in all languages on the previous day. It recorded the highest-ever single-day for an Indian animated film in history. In fact, in one day, Ashwin Kumar’s directorial surpassed the lifetime collection of every single highest-grossing Bollywood animated film. Unbelievable, isn’t it?

Mahavatar Narsimha also clocked its biggest day in the Hindi belt, adding 11.25 crores to the kitty on Saturday. It was also the #1 choice of audience leaving behind Saiyaara, Son Of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2. It has accumulated 49.37 crores, and will cross the 50 crore mark like a cakewalk today. The overall collection in India concludes at 67.72 crore net, all languages included. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 79.90 crores.

Take a look at the language-wise box office breakdown (net collection) below:

Hindi: 49.37 crores

Telugu: 15.82 crores

Kannada: 1.63 crores

Tamil: 71 lakhs

Malayalam: 19 lakhs

Total: 67.72 crores

Mahavatar Narsimha will become the first Indian animated film to enter the 100 crore club, creating yet another benchmark!

Budget vs Profits

The Indian animated epic mythological action film is reportedly mounted on a budget of 15 crores. In only 9 days, it has minted returns of 52.72 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI lands at 351.4%. It is a super hit at the box office!

Mahavatar Narsimha All-Languages Box Office Summary (8 days)

Budget: 15 crores

India net: 67.72 crores

India gross: 79.90 crores

ROI: 351.4%

Verdict: Super-hit

