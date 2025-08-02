Who thought an Indian animated movie would give tough competition to the blockbuster Saiyaara? Mahavatar Narsimha is barely bothered by the new releases, Son Of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2. It continued its unstoppable run on the second Friday and gained the super-hit verdict. Scroll below for day 8 box office collection!

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 8

It was a working Friday, but that did not stop Mahavatar Narsimha from earning massive moolah at the ticket windows. On day 8, it minted 7.5 crores in all languages in India. Hindi belt continues to be the best-performing market, contributing 5.30 crores to the total earnings on the second Friday. The remaining sum came from Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The overall net collection of Mahavatar Narsimha lands at 52.62 crores, all languages included. Including taxes, the gross total surges to 62.09 crores. Hombale Films production is not only stealing a chunk of the footfalls from Saiyaara, it is also giving tough competition to Son Of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2 in the Hindi belt. It is among the top choices of audiences and the second weekend will only get bigger and better, amid the massive buzz.

Here’s a detailed language-wise box office breakdown (India net collection):

Hindi: 38.12 crores

Telugu: 12.67 crores

Kannada: 1.16 crores

Tamil: 51 lakhs

Malayalam: 16 lakhs

Total: 52.62 crores

Is Mahavatar Narsimha a hit at the box office?

Hombale Films has made the Indian animated epic mythological action film on a reported budget of 15 crores. It has minted profits of 250.8% in only 8 days, gaining the super-hit verdict. Mahavatar Narsimha is one of the most profitable Indian films of 2025. It will soon beat the Tamil film, Tourist Family, which minted profits of 284.6% in its lifetime.

Mahavatar Narsimha All-Languages Box Office Summary (8 days)

Budget: 15 crores

India net: 52.62 crores

India gross: 62.09 crores

ROI: 250.8%

Verdict: Super-hit

