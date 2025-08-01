Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR mania has begun in the USA as War 2 pre-sales have commenced for the premiere shows. As one would expect, Ayan Mukerji’s directorial made a smashing debut, leaving behind Daaku Maharaaj. But it must pace up to compete with Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.
War 2 US Premiere Pre-Sales (13 days before release)
As per Venky Box Office, War 2 has amassed $70.6K gross via pre-sales for the premiere shows in the US. It has sold over 2,600 tickets from 1,399 shows across 506 locations in the overseas circuit. Within a few hours of the commencement of the advance booking, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s star power has spread its magic.
The total pre-sales in North America have surged to $85K. So far, Telugu is leading the pre-sales with almost 3X earnings than the Hindi belt. There are 13 days until the big release, and one can expect nothing less than a record-breaking opening!
Trending
War 2 beats Daaku Maharaaj in US premiere pre-sales
Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s spy thriller is performing slightly better than Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj. With 13 days until release, the 2025 Telugu period action drama had registered advance booking sales of $70.3K for the premiere shows.
However, War 2 is behind Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time, which registered ticket sales worth $102.3K around the same time!
War 2 vs Kalki 2898 AD
One cannot underestimate the star power of Jr NTR in the North American circuit. We’ve recently seen his craze during Devara. But War 2 is lagging way behind Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD.
13 days ahead of the premiere shows, Kalki 2898 AD had achieved pre-sales of $1.06 million. However, it is to be noted that Prabhas starrer opened the advance booking almost 1 month ahead of overseas release.
On the other hand, War 2 commenced its advance booking yesterday. Here’s hoping it picks up a fantastic momentum soon!
Check out the premiere pre-sales of recent Indian releases in the USA (13 days before release):
- Kalki 2898 AD: $1.06 million
- The Greatest Of All Time: $102.3K
- Daaku Maharaaj: $70.3K
- War 2: $70.6K
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!
Must Read: Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 14: Despite 43% Drop From Opening Week, Crushes Dhoom 3 & 2 Other Bollywood Biggies!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News