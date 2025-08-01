Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR mania has begun in the USA as War 2 pre-sales have commenced for the premiere shows. As one would expect, Ayan Mukerji’s directorial made a smashing debut, leaving behind Daaku Maharaaj. But it must pace up to compete with Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

War 2 US Premiere Pre-Sales (13 days before release)

As per Venky Box Office, War 2 has amassed $70.6K gross via pre-sales for the premiere shows in the US. It has sold over 2,600 tickets from 1,399 shows across 506 locations in the overseas circuit. Within a few hours of the commencement of the advance booking, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s star power has spread its magic.

The total pre-sales in North America have surged to $85K. So far, Telugu is leading the pre-sales with almost 3X earnings than the Hindi belt. There are 13 days until the big release, and one can expect nothing less than a record-breaking opening!