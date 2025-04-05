Jr NTR starrer Devara: Part 1 had massive pre-release hype in India, but unfortunately, it didn’t live up to expectations. The film received a mixed response from both critics and audiences. Made on a reported budget of INR 300 crores, it collected only INR 292 crores (approx) across all languages in India (via Sacnilk).

However, streaming and satellite rights would have contributed significantly, possibly making it a commercially viable venture. The film also recently secured a Japanese release. Despite this, Devara: Part 1‘s underwhelming theatrical performance and the lack of updates about its sequel led to rumors that the project had been shelved.

However, Jr NTR recently attended the success celebration of the MAD Square film, where he addressed these rumors and confirmed that Devara: Part 2 is on track. He said, “The film is happening soon, and it is not shelved. I have Prashanth Neel’s film, and Devara 2 will happen for sure.”

The delay in Devara 2 is reportedly due to Jr NTR’s packed schedule. He is currently wrapping up the shoot for War 2 and will then complete his film with Prashanth Neel. The actor also revealed that he will work on a film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by S. Naga Vamsi. Per current expectations, Devara: Part 2 will likely go on floors in 2026 at the earliest.

