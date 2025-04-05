Vaibhav and Niharika NM’s comedy-drama Perusu is officially heading to OTT. Directed by Ilango Ram, Perusu takes viewers on a chaotic yet hilarious family journey that begins with a sudden death and spirals into unexpected drama and emotion.

After a theatrical release on March 14, 2025, the film will be released on Netflix on April 11, 2025. Following its OTT release, the movie will be available in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. This ensures fans across South India can enjoy it in their preferred language.

Perusu OTT Premiere Announcement

Perusu will begin streaming on Netflix on April 11, just a few weeks after its theatrical release on March 14, 2025. For those who missed it in cinemas, this digital premiere offers the perfect chance to catch this fun-filled ride at home.

The announcement post on X (formerly Twitter) reads: “Oru saavu la ivlo alapparai ah pathrukeengala? Watch Perusu on Netflix, out 11 April in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.”

Netflix has not announced a Hindi release yet. Viewers from the Hindi-speaking belt might have to wait longer to experience this comedy-drama. For further updates, stay tuned to the digital platform for announcements regarding its Hindi version.

If you missed it in theatres, here’s your chance to catch this feel-good drama. Perusu begins streaming on Netflix on April 11, and it’s the perfect weekend watch for fans of family comedies.

Oru saavu la ivlo alapparai ah pathrukeengala? 🤯⚰️

Watch Perusu on Netflix, out 11 April in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.#PerusuOnNetflix #FunFamilyFuneral pic.twitter.com/gEZlAHtjqD — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) April 4, 2025

What Is Perusu About?

The film follows the story of two brothers, Saamikannu and Durai, sons of a highly respected man, Perusu, in their village. When he suddenly passes away, the family is left in shock. His death throws them into an unpredictable and strange dilemma. As they navigate the chaos, the family must unite in solidarity to give Perusu the dignified farewell he deserves.

This film marks social media star Niharika NM’s debut in Tamil cinema. Her performance, alongside a well-rounded cast including Chandini Tamilarasan, Redin Kingsley, Bala Saravanan, Karunakaran, VTV Ganesh, and Munishkanth, has been praised for its natural comic timing and screen presence.

Check out the trailer of Perusu below:

