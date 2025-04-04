Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is gearing up for his next big release, Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi. Directed by Pradeep Chilukuri, the film has been generating buzz ever since its announcement. Now, the much-awaited release date has finally been confirmed.

The production house, NTR Arts, recently took to its official X (formerly Twitter) handle and shared a fierce poster along with the film’s theatrical release date. The announcement post reads,

“Arjuna, who fought the Kurukshetra war for Kunti Devi—’Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi’—is coming to cinemas on April 18, 2025. This summer is going to be high on emotions and action.”

What To Expect from The Film?

The makers have kept plot details under wraps, but sources suggest that Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi delves into the profound bond between a mother and her son. Kalyan Ram emphasized this theme during a promotional event in Narsaraopeta, and urged audiences, especially mothers and sons, to watch the film together.

Kalyan Ram said, “Oftentimes, mothers are taken for granted and are not respected enough. Mothers do everything selflessly for the family. Our movie will stress the bonding between mother and son. I thank Vijayashanthi garu for accepting the film.”

Stellar Cast and Production Team

Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi features a stellar ensemble cast, including Kalyan Ram, Vijayashanthi, Sohail Khan, Saiee Manjrekar, Srikanth, and Babloo Prithviraj in key roles. The film is jointly produced by Ashok Vardhan Muppa and Sunil Balusu under the banners of Muppa Venkaiah Chowdary Cinemas and NTR Arts.

On the technical front, Ajaneesh Loknath composed the music, Ram Prasad handled the cinematography, and Tammiraju edited the film.

More Updates Coming Soon

While the makers have released the teaser for Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi, the official trailer is expected to drop soon. This will offer fans a sneak peek into this action-packed entertainer. With Kalyan Ram coming off the success of Bimbisara, expectations are high for Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi.

Mark your calendars for April 18, 2025.

Check out the trailer of Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi below:

