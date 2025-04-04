Nani is back in action, but this time, he’s not just stopping at HIT: The Third Case. The actor, who’s also producing the crime thriller franchise, has revealed that there’s much more in store for fans of the franchise. During a recent interaction with Anupama Chopra (via OTTPlay), Nani shared his grand vision: a multilingual, star-packed cop universe inspired by none other than Marvel’s Avengers.

The actor confirmed that HIT 3 will not just be another standalone investigation. Instead, it will be a key piece in a bigger puzzle, eventually leading to a mega-crossover film featuring cops from various states and languages.

The Hi Nanna actor said, “We are ready with the third installment, and our goal is to expand HIT into a multi-language franchise. In every language, a popular star will lead the film, and eventually, we plan to bring them all together in a massive crossover project.”

From Vishwak Sen To Adivi Sesh To Nani – The HIT Universe Is Growing

The HIT series began with Vishwak Sen in the first installment, followed by Adivi Sesh in HIT 2. Now, Nani has stepped into the world as a lead investigator in HIT 3. Each film has introduced a new protagonist and a fresh case, but the idea of them all connecting in the future makes this franchise even more exciting.

Nani explained the franchise’s flexibility (via The Indian Express), stating, “See, HIT is Homicide Intervention Team, and just like we have a Telangana HIT, we can also have one in Andhra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and even Mumbai. This ensures there are multiple options to take the franchise forward.”

Balancing Intensity With Responsibility

While the franchise is set to delve into more intense and violent narratives, Nani emphasizes a responsible portrayal of such themes. Addressing concerns about depicting police brutality, he stated (via The Hollywood Reporter India): “Police brutality is not justifiable, no matter what. We might make our film showing our protagonist in that manner, but it is not justifiable.”

This conscientious approach aims to engage audiences while maintaining ethical storytelling. HIT: The Third Case is set to release on May 1, 2025, and with Sailesh Kolanu at the helm, expectations are sky-high. If all goes well, the HIT franchise might redefine Indian thrillers with its ambitious plans.

