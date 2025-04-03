Nani’s upcoming project, The Paradise, has been a hot topic since it was announced. This has led to a surge of rumors on social media regarding the film’s progress. Speculations range from Nani being dissatisfied with the script to production delays caused by financial constraints. In response, the Paradise team released a social media statement to set the record straight.

To all 🤡s out there, you feed on us… because we let you do so.#TheParadise is rising in all its glory. Rest assured, it is on the right track. And you all will witness it soon. Meanwhile, keep feeding on us as much as you can. Because…’Gajaraju nadiste..Gajji kukkalu… — THE PARADISE (@TheParadiseOffl) April 2, 2025

This post confirms that the film is on track for its previously announced release date and dismisses all rumors as baseless.

About The Paradise

On March 26, 2025, Nani announced the release date of Paradise via social media. Exactly one year after the announcement, on March 26, 2026, the film is set to hit the screens. The post included a poster with the release date mentioned.

Srikanth Odela is directing Paradise. This is not the first time Nani and Srikanth have collaborated; they previously collaborated on the blockbuster Dasara. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music, and Sudhakar Cherukuri produced the film, with G.K. Vishnu as the cinematographer.

According to Times Entertainment, the plot revolves around a marginalized tribe, their struggle for recognition, and their fight against the oppressive system. In an interview with Variety, director Srikanth Odela mentioned that the film will be presented in a raw form and won’t be constrained by societal taboos.

