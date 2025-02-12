Tharun Moorthy is no stranger to film directing, having already helmed critically acclaimed hits like Operation Java and Saudi Vellakka. Despite his experience, he struggled for nearly eight months to secure a meeting with Mohanlal to narrate Thudarum’s script.

However, the project didn’t come to a halt. Producer M. Renjith, writer K.R. Sunil, Tharun Moorthy, and his team continued discussions and preparations. Meanwhile, Mohanlal was deeply engaged in the production of Malaikottai Vaaliban and planning the schedule for Empuraan, leaving them uncertain about when they would finally get their chance to meet him.

‘We were eagerly anticipating his call.’ Tharun Moorthy revealed in an interview with the YouTube channel I AM with Dhanya Varma.

Tharun Moorthy revealed that Mohanlal knew that someone named Tharun was working on a project for him. However, eight to ten months had passed, and there was still no call from Mohanlal’s side. As time passed, the team grew increasingly anxious, especially as multiple new projects featuring Mohanlal were announced.

Tharun admitted to battling insecurities, wondering if Mohanlal would ever reach out, considering he had only directed smaller films. This uncertainty affected him so much that he skipped events and functions, instead choosing to wait at home for that crucial call.

Finally, the call came. Tharun and producer M. Renjith went to Mohanlal’s flat. As they sat there, Mohanlal approached them and greeted Tharun with ‘Mone,’ which means ‘son’ in Malayalam. At that moment, Tharun was so overwhelmed that he didn’t know whether to stand or sit, unsure how to greet an icon like Mohanlal.

Before the meeting, Tharun had already confided in the producer that he wasn’t confident enough to narrate the story in person. Though he considered himself a good storyteller, he didn’t feel capable of doing justice to the script in front of a legend like Mohanlal. So, instead of a traditional narration, they devised a unique approach, recording the entire script as a two-and-a-half-hour-long audio presentation, complete with a background score. That’s how the script was finally narrated to Mohanlal.

