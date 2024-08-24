As per the speculations in the film industry, L360’s release has been pushed to next year. The film is not releasing anytime soon and the news is currently going viral on social media.

Reportedly, L360 is the 360th project of Mohanlal and the film is creating a special interest in the film circles. The film’s shoot began in April 2024. In the film, Mohanlal will be playing the role of Shanmugham, a taxi driver from Ranni, Kerala. Mohanlal is playing a complex yet interesting character in the film. He will have a deep attachment to his old ambassador car and also deals with generalized anxiety disorder.

The film also stars Shobana, marking a reunion between the two actors after a 25-year hiatus. It will be interesting to witness on the big screen. Currently, the film’s second schedule is in progress and the team is undecided on what is going to happen in the coming days because of the delays.

Billed to be an interesting and entertaining film, the makers initially planned to release the film next month. However, the film is now being planned for a grand release in January next year. Mohanlal might have his first release in 2025 with this exciting film and there is a huge buzz surrounding the movie.

On the other hand, Mohanlal has a number of upcoming projects lined up. He is pretty excited and also has a lot of other films in the pipeline. He is considering doing films in other languages as well, in the coming days.

As of now, nothing is confirmed and a formal confirmation on L360’s release is expected to be out by the makers very soon.

