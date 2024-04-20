Iconic Duo Mohanlal and Shobana Reunite After Two Decades for Their 56th Movie

Malayalam icon Mohanlal is all set for his 360th cinematic venture, “L360”! Renowned director Tharun Moorthy, who is celebrated for his outstanding direction in “Operation Java,” takes the helm of this exciting project. Adding to the anticipation, the skilled actress and dancer Shobana reunites with Mohanlal after two decades in this film.

Their previous collaboration as male and female lead dates back to the 2004 release of “Mampazhakkalam”. In a recent Instagram update discussing ‘L360’, Shobana unveiled that their forthcoming venture marks their 56th film together. This legendary duo has mesmerized audiences with their on-screen chemistry since their debut in “Avidathe pole Ivideyum” in 1985. Over the years, they’ve starred in numerous iconic films such as “Nadodikkattu” (1987), “Vellanakalude Nadu” (1988), “Thenmavin Kombathu” (1994), “Minnaram” (1994), “Pavithram” (1994), and many more.

Shobana briefly appeared in Mohanlal’s 2009 flick “Sagar Alias Jacky Reloaded,” and her most recent stint was in Anoop Sathyan’s 2020 hit “Varane Avashyamund.” As per Tharun Moorthy’s chat with the Times of India, filming is set to unfold across various locales like Thodupuzha, Ranni, and Pathanamthitta. During the chat, Tharun Moorthy disclosed that he and co-writer KR Sunil tailored the storyline with Shobana in mind, though unsure of her nod. Encouraged by producer M Ranjith, they approached her, and to their delight, Shobana eagerly embraced the role.

