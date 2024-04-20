Premalu 2 Announced: Naslen & Mamitha will Return in 2025?

Bhavana Studios, the masterminds behind ‘Premalu,’ have formally revealed ‘Premalu 2’, scheduled to hit the screens in 2025. They took to Instagram to announce the update:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhavana Studios (@bhavanastudios)

In the Instagram post, the sequel’s poster reveals a majestic palace against a twinkling star backdrop. Furthermore, Fahadh Faasil is set to return as one of the film’s producers. Karthikeya, SS Rajamouli’s son, has also confirmed his role as the presenter for the Telugu version.

Excitement might be premature here because announcements like this often amount to nothing. We’ve been down this road before with similar promises that have yet to materialize. Let’s wait and see if there’s a solid script, shooting date, or substantial progress before celebrating. Also, it’s worth noting that the poster is computer-generated; there was no actual photo shoot. Remember, ‘C.I.D. Moosa’ and Adi Kapyare Kootamani’ promised sequels in the past, as did Prithviraj’s ‘Jana Gana Mana,’ but they have not come to fruition yet. On the flip side, ‘Aadu,’ a theatrical flop, managed to secure a sequel. So, let’s keep that in mind.

Premium Box Office Collection

Premalu has been a massive success even outside Kerala. After 61 days, the romantic comedy earned a net of 76 crores at the Indian box office, for a gross of around 89.68 crores. In the international market, the film grossed 43 crores, for a total of an impressive 132.68 crores worldwide.

Read more about the box office results:

Must Read: The Greatest Of All Time: Yuvan Shankar Raja Deactivated His Instagram Account Following Online Attack From Angry Thalapathy Vijay Fans?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News