Pushpa 2 is enjoying all the limelight even before its actual promotion starts. The film, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in key roles, is making headlines on a daily basis due to its record-breaking pre-release deals. Now, as per the latest report flowing in, the biggie has hit the mark of 1000 crores even before arriving at the box office. Keep reading to know more!

After its release in 2021, Pushpa has become a brand among audiences, and the craze for the sequel is unreal. While the makers are taking their own sweet time to complete the film, they are making sure to keep the excitement and buzz around the biggie intact. The recently released teaser went viral in no time, and now, some unreal numbers are floating all over the internet.

As per the report on Track Tollywood, Pushpa 2 has created history by becoming the first Indian film to enjoy the pre-release or pre-box office business of 1000 crores. Even KGF Chapter 2 and RRR didn’t achieve this feat. For the Hindi dubbed language, the theatrical rights are reportedly valued at 200 crores. Theatrical rights of South Indian regions are said to be valued at 270 crores. In the overseas market, the business is expected to bring 100 crores or more. Here, we can see the biggie enjoying the theatrical rights business of over 550 crores.

Netflix has reportedly offered a monumental sum of 275 crores for the streaming rights of Pushpa 2. Further, including audio and satellite rights, the magnum opus is pushing its total up to 450 crores. Adding this to the theatrical rights amount, the total pre-release business is hitting an unbelievable figure of 1000 crores.

If it’s really true then Pushpa 2 is dealing with some unthinkable numbers and it’s just a trailer, as the film is yet to set the box office on fire upon its arrival on 15th August 2024.

