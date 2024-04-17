Every now and then, we get an interesting update on Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film is a sequel to their 2021 blockbuster Telugu action film, Pushpa: The Rise. Directed by Sukumar, the excitement and expectations from the sequel have been high ever since the first promo was dropped long ago.

On April 8, the makers released the Pushpa 2 teaser to celebrate Allu Arjun’s birthday. Before the teaser, they teased the fans with vibrant posters featuring Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. However, the latest report suggests that Sukumar and the team are planning to release another teaser soon.

New Pushpa 2 Teaser To Arrive Soon?

A report by the Gulte portal states that Allu Arjun and his Pushpa 2 team are gearing up to release another teaser. Even though the first teaser received immense love and millions of views, fans believed that it didn’t give much idea about the sequel. The report states that the second teaser will properly convey what to expect in the sequel and feature crucial characters in the movie.

So far, there is no update on when the new Pushpa 2 teaser will drop. The team has also not given any confirmation or tease about the same. So all we can do is wait for Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna to drop this big surprise soon.

Watch the Pushpa 2 Teaser

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2: The Rule also stars Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Dhananjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music for the Telugu action thriller. The film will release in theatres on August 15, 2024, in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and Bangla languages. Recently, there were reports that the Hindi rights of the film are being sold for at least 300 crore INR.

