Prasanth Varma’s HanuMan movie is one of the biggest Telugu hits of 2024 so far. Now, all eyes are on its sequel – Jai Hanuman. The Telugu action drama was released in theatres on January 12, 2024. Starring Teja Sajja and Amritha Aiyer in the leading roles, the movie received rave reviews from audiences and critics alike. It was made with a budget of around 40 crores INR. However, the movie made a humongous collection of Rs 330 crores worldwide.

In January 2024, the HanuMan director announced the sequel to the Teja Sajja-starrer, Jai Hanuman. Today, on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, Prasanth Varma shares a divine poster for the sequel.

Jai Hanuman Major Update

On his Instagram page, Prasanth Varma shared a poster that features two hands – Lord Rama and Lord Hanuman. The hand gesture is a promise made by Lord Hanuman to Lord Rama. Varma captioned the poster, “Wishing everyone a very Happy & Blessed #RamNavami. On this sacred occasion and with the divine blessings of Lord Rama, this is my promise to all the audience across the globe to give you an experience like never before & a film to celebrate for a lifetime. This is going to be a special one for all of us.”

Check Out the New Jai Hanuman Poster Below –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prasanth Varma (@prasanthvarmaofficial)

Meanwhile, earlier in an interview, Prasanth shared that the sequel will be bigger than the HanuMan movie. He won’t only feature actors from the South Indian Film industry, but also from Bollywood. Varma said the Teja Sajja starrer would be ‘one of the biggest films that will come out of India’. However, Teja will reportedly have a shorter role as some other actor will be playing the lead. There is no update on the new cast yet.

