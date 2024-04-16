The year 2024 has turned out to be quite favourable for filmmaker Prasanth Varma. His Telugu action film ‘HanuMan’, starring Teja Sajja in the lead role, earned positive reviews and big numbers at the box office. Varma is now working on his next to deliver another exciting movie to the audience. Now, the latest buzz is that he plans to do a Hindi film with none other than Ranveer Singh.

After the success of HanuMan, Prasanth Varma is now working on the sequel, ‘Jai HanuMan’. Amidst all this, he has something exciting planned for Ranveer Singh. Varma wants to collaborate with the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor for a movie set in the backdrop of Indian Mythology. Keep reading for more details.

Ranveer Singh & Prasanth Varma’s Collaboration

A report by Pinkvilla states that Ranveer Singh met Prasanth Varma right after the release of HanuMan. The actor is a big fan of the director and couldn’t stop praising his film starring Teja Sajja. A source informed the portal, “The director has been in talks with the actor for a big-budget film for the last three months. They have met multiple times and continue to be in discussions. Ranveer is sold on the idea and acknowledges the fact that it’s a very ambitious project. It’s a yes from Ranveer for the film in principle, and the team is now figuring on other modalities to get things started.”

Prasanth’s HanuMan Movie Trailer

The source further added that the Simmba actor is aware that such projects are challenging and need to be backed by reliable producers and studios. Singh wants to announce the film once all these areas are sorted. The actor is impressed by the concept and Varma’s visualisation of the story. He knows the budget will be big, so he is discussing the project with Prasanth to close all the deals.

The report states that the actor and the director have discussed the projects with several big studios—T-Series, Jio Studios, Viacom 18, and others. However, nothing is finalised yet. Once things are finalised, the duo will make an official announcement about their massive mythological period drama.

Must Read: Singham Again’s 200 Crore Budget In Danger Despite Averting Pushpa 2 Clash? Ajay Devgn To Face Competition From Game Changer, Bhool Bhulaiyaa & 2 Others At The Box Office!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News