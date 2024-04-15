All eyes were on the next move of Singham Again, which was initially slated to release on Independence Day, 2024. Now, why was it worrisome? Because of a box office clash with a beast like Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2. Rohit Shetty has reportedly decided to hit the theatres on Diwali. But it looks like the opening dhamaka isn’t going to be easy because there are four other films eyeing the same date.

Ajay Devgn was fresh from the success of Drishyam 2 and Shaitaan. All eyes were on his current release, Maidaan, which hit the theatres on Eid 2024. The film witnessed a box office clash with Akshay Kumar starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. While most thought it would be a big battle, unfortunately, neither film met the expectations.

Singham Again postponed?

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn’s film was initially scheduled to hit the big screens on August 15, 2024. The makers, as well as fans, were worried because it was going to clash with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, which is expected to set the box office on fire. Although the news remains unofficial, the cop drama has now shifted its release date to Diwali 2024.

Other Diwali 2024 releases

Several Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil films that attract the pan-Indian audience are reportedly arriving on Diwali 2024. Ram Charan led Game Changer is currently in the production stage. An official confirmation on release date is awaited but the leading actor had previously hinted that the film could come out on the festival of lights.

Suriya’s Kanguva and Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan are two other regional films targeting the festive release.

Kartik Aaryan led Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has gotten bigger and better with the addition of veteran stars Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit. The film is currently in the shooting stage, and Anees Bazmee is also reportedly planning to make the most of the Diwali box office.

Will Singham Again choose to avert a clash with Pushpa 2 and embroil itself into the multi-way clash with three others? Only time will tell.

Singham Again Budget

Rohit Shetty has mounted Ajay Devgn starrer on a whopping budget of 200 crores. The producers need to tactfully deal with the release in order to give the action drama the scope to grow and blossom at the box office.

