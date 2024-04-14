Vidya Balan has played a crucial role in the evolution of Bollywood and normalizing female-led films. She’s been involved in box office successes like The Dirty Picture and Kahaani, among others. The 45-year-old actress gets unfiltered and takes a jibe at her male colleagues, who she claims feel threatened by the women taking over. Scroll below for all the details!

Only a few actresses in Bollywood don’t mince their words, and Vidya is one of them. She has previously stood up against pay disparity. The actress also recently spoke up about nepotism and slammed, “kisi ke baap ki industry nahi hai.”

In an interview with Indian Express, the Begum Jaan actress spoke about how Hindi cinema has evolved for female actresses. Vidya Balan shared, “Back in the day? (rolls eyes) I don’t think they’d be okay, even today, to star in a Vidya Balan film or a female-led film for that matter. It’s their loss honestly because we are doing better films than they are. I genuinely believe that. They are doing more formulae-based films, women-led films are far more exciting.”

Vidya Balan agreed that people have appreciated and praised women-led films but also asserted that men in Bollywood are “not comfortable” with women taking centre stage. She added, “I don’t think they’d be okay with anyone stealing the thunder. But I never felt bad. I was like if they are threatened, what can I do? (laughs).”

In recent years, Janhvi Kapoor with Good Luck Jerry and Mili, Kriti Sanon with Mimi, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Tabu starrer Crew have been female-led films that have thrived across various genres. Deepika Padukone joined Rohit Shetty’s universe as the first female cop, while Alia Bhatt and Sharvari are also leading a new spy film by YRF.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vidya Balan will be next seen in Do Aur Do Pyaar. The film, co-starring Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy, is scheduled to release on April 19, 2024.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Kamal Sadanah Says Divya Bharti Must Have Had Few Drinks Before Falling To Death: “She Was Just Farting Around…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News