Vidya Balan Makes A Shocking Revelation About Suffering From Witch Hint In Bollywood: “It Came From A Personal Issue That Someone Was Having With Me…”

Bollywood has its fables and stories, and under all the glitz and glamour, many have said there is a dark underbelly. Vidya Balan is a bonafide star, who has mettle in acting over time. The actress made some stunning revelations when she said she faced a witch hunt in the industry because of an issue someone had with her.

Movie stars must develop a thick skin because they are constantly put under the microscope for everything. However, sometimes, the prejudices stem from the industry itself. And actresses have often opened up about facing these rejections for unkind reasons. Vidya Balan has had to deal with her share of insecurities, body shaming, and trolling. The actress recently spoke about her early days in the industry and how it took her time to regain her confidence and even deal with an alleged witch hunt, causing her to lose work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

During a Conversation with her Do Aur Do Pyaar Co-star Pratik Gandhi for an exclusive Indian Express event, she spoke about her struggle and made a startling revelation: “Yes, there was a witch hunt, if I have to be honest. It came from a personal issue that someone was having with me. But it’s okay. I am better for it today.”

She further elaborated and spoke about the effect that body shaming had on her, “You had to see my mother. Every time I stepped out for an appearance, I would be at the door and she would look at me from top to toe and she would ask if it was okay for me to go dressed like that. Suddenly I would lose my confidence because I would see her nervous. Honestly, it was disproportionate because it was weight on my body, clothes that I wore, kisi ke baap ka kya jaata hai?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

When asked if she ever broke down because of the criticism, especially about her appearance, Vidya responded, “I come from a non-film family, so if there were a costume designer on a film I would not second guess what he was giving me to wear. I would think there were HODs for a reason and I am not going to stand and tell the DOP how they should light the frame. Similarly, I would wear what the costume designer picked for me but obviously, they didn’t know their job.”

Vidya said, “In retrospect, I feel I was sticking out like a sore thumb because it wasn’t challenging or fulfilling me. I was not okay playing second fiddle. That phase was crucial for me because that led me to choose an Ishqiya and do a Paa, The Dirty Picture, Kahaani, No One Killed Jessica, and so on.”

What fans adore most about Vidya Balan is her honesty and her capacity for self-expression. She will star in the romantic comedy Do Aur Do Pyaar, alongside Pratik Gandhi, Illena D’cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. She will also be returning to the third installment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: When Akshay Kumar Delivered 14 Consecutive Flops But Was Fearless: “I Was A Producer’s Man”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News