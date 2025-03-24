Kartik Aaryan is amongst the youngest Bollywood actors to have successfully cemented his status as a superstar. With back-to-back hits and a strong mass appeal, his ability to shoulder film, deliver record-breaking numbers, and connect effortlessly with audiences has made him a favorite not just among fans but also the industry.

More recently, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha showered praises on Aaryan and acknowledged his impact on Bollywood. “Every ten years, the film industry gets one outsider who takes over the industry. Now it’s Kartik Aaryan,” Sinha shared.

“Jab main aaya tha toh baahar ka tha. (When I entered, I was an outsider.) I had no connections with the industry,” the actor added while admiring Kartik Aaryan’s journey and drawing parallels to his own struggles as an outsider in Bollywood.

Shatrughan Sinha’s valuable words are not just a statement but a powerful acknowledgment of Kartik Aaryan’s Bollywood journey. His words highlight the sheer determination it takes for an outsider to make a mark, something he sees reflected in Kartik’s rise.

The industry has seen only a handful of true outsiders who have risen to dominate the box office, and the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star is the latest name on that list. His ability to consistently pull audiences to theaters, lead big-budget films, and break the industry’s preconceived notions about stardom makes him a phenomenon of his era.

With Anurag Basu’s next set to light up theaters this Diwali and Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, Kartik Aaryan’s lineup promises a mix of cinematic brilliance and fresh storytelling. As he continues to push boundaries with diverse roles, his upcoming films are set to captivate audiences across screens and dominate box offices.

