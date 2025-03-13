Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha once shared insights into her dad and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha’s struggle in Bollywood. Read on to know more!

In an interview with Zoom, Sonakshi Sinha shared that she was inspired by her father, Shatrughan Sinha, who faced a lot of difficulties when he entered Bollywood and the criticism he faced due to his looks. Sonakshi shared, “I have heard stories about how people never believed that my father could be an actor. They said, ‘Aisi kati-phati shakal leke kaise hero banoge tum?’ I get strength from my father.”

“I’ve literally seen him through everything, through the ups, through the downs, the change of profession entirely, you know, and striving to make it over there as well, and look at where he’s reached. So I’ve really seen him, and he’s really my hero. So I think I do get it from him, and I hear stories about how he came from Patna to become an actor. People didn’t believe him. So I said, you’ll become a hero with a face like that,” she added.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s HeeraMandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The actress will mark her Telugu debut with the supernatural and thriller film Jatadhara.

For more Entertainment news, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: 5 Reasons To Watch Nadaaniyan – Here’s Why Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Debut Film Should Be On Your List This Weekend!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News