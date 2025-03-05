Legendary actors of Hindi cinema, Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha, ruled the industry in the 1970s. In his memoir, Anything But Khamosh: The Shatrughan Sinha Biography, the veteran actor opened up about his rift with Amitabh Bachchan and didn’t speak to Rekha for about 20 years. Read on to know more!

In his memoir, Anything But Khamosh: The Shatrughan Sinha Biography, published in 2016, the actor took a dig at Rekha and blamed him for his rivalry with Amitabh Bachchan. He wrote, “During Kaala Patthar, a heroine who was known to be very friendly with him, would visit him. She would come during Dostana also but not once would he bring her out and introduce her to any of us. In showbiz, everybody knew who was visiting whom. The media would immediately know if Reena was in my make-up room. Such things can never be hidden in our world.”

In an interview with Zoom, Shatrughan Sinha talked about his cold war with Rekha. “We had a difference of opinion over some silly issue. After that we didn’t speak to each other for more than 20 years. I did make digs about her. I shouldn’t have. To her credit, Rekha never retaliated. She is a very large-hearted, generous woman,” he said.

In the same interview, the Zalzala actor shared that interference from his wife, Poonam Sinha, helped them to patch-up. He said, “It was none other than my better-half, Shrimati Poonam Sinha. You see, Rekha and she were close friends. And my so-called cold war with Rekha was causing difficulties in my wife’s friendship with Rekha. She patched us up for her own selfish reason. And I happily agreed to let bygones be bygones.”

