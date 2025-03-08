Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted at the airport for the first time after her breakup rumors with actor Vijay Varma made headlines. Fans were surprised by the actress as her expressions reflected sadness.

Tamannaah, one of Tollywood’s top actresses, has been in the industry for over 17 years. She has worked with many big stars and gained immense popularity. While her lead roles have reduced in recent years, she continues to shine in special songs and key movie roles. Currently, she is working on Odela 2, where she plays an intense role.

Tamannaah’s personal life has also been in the spotlight apart from films. She confirmed her relationship with Vijay Varma after working with him in Lust Stories 2. The couple was often seen together, sharing pictures and enjoying vacations. Many believed they were heading towards marriage.

Unfortunately, recent reports suggested that Tamannaah and Vijay have now parted ways. One major hint is that she deleted Vijay’s photos from her social media, leading fans to believe the breakup was real.

What’s more interesting is that Tamannaah looked visibly sad at the airport amidst the viral breakup rumors. Fans noticed a difference in her expressions compared to her usual cheerful self and had mixed reactions to Tamannaah’s latest viral video after her breakup with Vijay Varma.

Some expressed sympathy, sharing sad emojis and supportive messages. Others commented on how the repeated discussions might be making her feel worse. A few fans believed she looked the same and saw no visible change in her expressions. Others supported her decision, stating that moving on was the best choice for her future. The comment section was filled with debates, emotions, and well-wishes as fans continued to discuss her personal life.

One wrote, “Agar wo sahi rahegi bhi aapko log bar bar ek chij ko post kr karkar usse sad kar doge” (Even if she is okay, people will keep posting about it and make her sad). Another wrote, “Yes, leaving was the right decision… it would have caused tension in the future”, showing support for her moving on. “She looks sad,” one noticed. “Nazar is real,” another added with a crying emoji. One mentioned, “Kitni dukhi lag rhi hai shakal se he” (She looks sad just by her face), while another said, “Leave her alone!”

