Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most acclaimed actors in Tollywood. She has been in the Telugu film industry for more than 15 years and has worked with almost all the top heroes in TFI. Recently, she has also started to appear in female-centric films and OTT shows.

One of her most-awaited films is Odela 2, in which she will play an author-backed character as a female Aghora. The role has generated considerable buzz. The film is directed by renowned director Sampath Nandi and is currently in production. According to a recent update by the Deccan Chronicle, Tamannaah has received Rs 4 crore as remuneration, making her the highest-paid actress in Tollywood.

Actresses Nayanthara and Trisha, who have ruled the South film industry for decades, were among the highest-paid actresses. Tamannaah Bhatia has joined the list with Odela 2. Even Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde have yet to reach this market. The outlet mentions that the Sikandar Ka Muqaddar star previously earned a whopping Rs 3 crore for Bhola Shankar. Odela 2 further hiked her payscale and helped her create a new record.

Tamannaah Bhatia has worked with actors like Prabhas, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jr NTR, Suriya and others. She has played diverse characters and impressed audiences throughout her career. Recently, she also garnered praise for her dance numbers, including Kaavaalaa in Jailer and Aaj Ki Raat in Stree 2.

The blockbuster tracks further cemented her reputation for glamour and show-stopping performances. Tamannaah is a well-known Telugu actress who has given us some memorable feel-good rom-coms like Happy Days, 100 Love, Konchem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam, and the most loved F2. The actress is all set to feature in Odela 2 and Aranmanai 4.

