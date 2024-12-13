Actor Siddharth is a prominent star in the Telugu film industry. But he is now facing a challenging phase in his career. He is coming up with the latest film, Miss You. It is a romantic drama that has been met with lukewarm responses even before its release.

Despite being allotted around 200 theatres by distributors, advance ticket sales reportedly needed to improve. We hear that only about 50 tickets were sold until the day before its release.

The film’s promotional campaign has been underwhelming, contributing to its low pre-release buzz. Initially scheduled for release last month, the film’s postponement further impacted the bookings. Many think that Siddharth’s comments on Pushpa 2 are a reason. His comments on the film did not go well with people, which has become a reason for the low reception of the film.

Miss You revolves around a love story between two individuals with contrasting personalities. It has a theme that audiences might find familiar. Miss You could play a crucial role in determining the actor’s future. Fans and industry watchers are eager to see if the film manages to pull a surprise at the box office and reignite his career.

Billed to be a romantic comedy-drama, Miss You is a romantic comedy-drama directed by N. Rajasekar. The film has been postponed indefinitely from its scheduled release last month due to the rains in Tamilnadu. However, the team did not stop the promotions.

Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video has been confirmed as the official streaming partner. Produced by 7 Miles Per Second Productions with music composed by Ghibran, the movie features an ensemble cast, including Karunakaran, Bala Saravanan, and Jayaprakash.

Miss You will be released in Tamil and Telugu. The film is expected to do well in the Telugu states. However, the film failed to woo the audience in the current scenario. The ticket sales will undoubtedly impact the movie’s collections.

