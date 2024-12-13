Yesterday, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 wrapped up its 8-day extended opening week at the Indian box office, and what a remarkable ride it has been. Despite being one of the most expensive Indian films, the magnum opus turned out to be a successful affair within a week, and now, it’s enjoying big returns. In between, it has broken several existing records and has set new benchmarks that would be difficult to surpass in the coming days. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 8!

Ever since the Pushpa sequel started its journey, it has broken almost every record for the opening week. From the biggest opening day to the highest total in the first week (7 days) or the 8-day extended first week, the film has established new records by overtaking past milestones. On the second Thursday, it also became the fastest entrant into the 700 crore club. Baahubali 2 achieved this feat in 11 days.

On day 8, Pushpa 2 displayed a minimal drop and raked in an impressive 38 crores (all languages) at the Indian box office. Compared to yesterday’s 41 crores, this is a fall of just 7.31%, which is negligible. With this, the film has entered the 700 crore club, as the total after the second Thursday stands at a staggering 736.25 crore net (all languages).

Pushpa 2 is now all set to beat RRR’s lifetime collection by today or tomorrow and become the third highest-grossing film of all time at the Indian box office. For the unversed, RRR stands at 772 crores. Baahubali 2 (1031 crores) and KGF Chapter 2 (856 crores) are at the top.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1- 179.25 crores

Day 2- 97 crores

Day 3- 120 crores

Day 4- 143 crores

Day 5- 66 crores

Day 6- 52 crores

Day 7- 41 crores

Day 8- 38 crores

Total- 736.25 crores

Considering the craze, Pushpa 2 is aiming to earn over 150 crores during the second weekend. So, by the end of the second weekend, the biggie will be standing at a collection of over 885 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

